Inspector hears about ‘bad parking’ outside B&B

A problem parking issue in an area of Morpeth has been raised with a police inspector.

Residents in Morpeth North town councillor Bob Robertson’s ward have spoken to him about vehicles stopping directly outside the Newminster Cottage B&B in High Stanners by the bottom of Curly Kews bank.

There are double yellow lines further along High Stanners, but not in that location and Coun Robertson said the residents are unhappy because the vehicles are parked partly on the pavement and people in wheelchairs or with pushchairs are blocked and have to go on the road to continue their journey.

He brought up the issue at a recent meeting of the full town council. Neighbourhood inspector Sue Fryer, who covers the urban area of Morpeth and all of Ashington, was in attendance and asked him to provide more details afterwards.

Coun Robertson said he has spoken to the owner of Newminster Cottage, who told him the people parking outside are not guests at the B&B.