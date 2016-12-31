Investment to help employment service

A Morpeth-based organisation that runs services for those who need a helping hand when looking to find work has received a funding boost.

Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL) has received £7,956 from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme, which is delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust. It will be used to pay for a support worker.

The investment will enable this person to provide employment support for the next 12 months.

Volunteering opportunities are available for those who want to develop their skills – with NCEL organising roles in administration, clerical work, fund-raising and gardening.

Its employability sessions provide support with drafting and updating CVs, writing applications and searching job sites for vacancies online.

Residents who go along get free access to computers and the internet.

NCEL director Brooke Burgess said: “This funding will make a huge difference to the resource that we have and the services that we can offer.

“Many people in this area want to work, they simply don’t know where to start. We work with them to develop a pathway, which then allows them to become more independent.”

In addition, the organisation has two allotments that are used to arrange recreational and educational activities, as well as giving people the chance to grow, nurture and harvest their own fruit and vegetables.

Head of operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Andy Lock, said: “What NCEL does really is life-changing and we are pleased to show our support for the organisation.”