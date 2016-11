A community cinema screening of the John Ford classic The Quiet Man will take place at Morpeth Town Hall tomorrow, (Friday).

The film, at 7pm, is about a retired American boxer who returns to the village of his birth in Ireland, where he finds love. It is directed by John Ford and stars John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Tickets cost £6 from 01670 503866, Morpeth Tourist Information, the Town Hall, and on the door.