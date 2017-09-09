KEEPSAKE: Free timber from bookshop

As the redevelopment work progresses at the former Appleby’s book shop, I wonder if anyone linked to the friends of Morpeth Museum took the developers up on their offer of free timber from the shop in order to keep something of the shop, which was a local institution from the days the Wallace family ran it back to the days of Mr Appleby himself.

With one of the many joys of the shop that when you were in it, so much of the original house was clear to the eye.

But whichever piece of timber flooring was selected as a souvenir from the building it would have had a generation or three of Morpethians’ feet on it.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth