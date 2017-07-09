KEVI achieves champion status for NCS programme

Morpeth’s high school has been named a champion school by the National Citizen Service (NCS) thanks to its commitment to the youth programme.

To achieve this status, a range of criteria must be met. The number of students who signed up for the Government-backed programme – available to those aged between 15 and 17 – that took place in the summer of 2016 was also taken into account.

King Edward VI School has been instrumental in supporting the initiative in a number of ways, such as allowing NCS to present to students at assemblies and other events, reinforcing key messages to encourage as many students as possible to take part and identifying any students they think would particularly benefit from participation.

The next NCS programme runs over the summer holidays. Government backing means places cost just £50 or less and young people in receipt of free school meals are eligible for a bursary.

Leanne Johnston, assistant headteacher at KEVI, said: “NCS is such a fantastic opportunity for all of our young people to participate in – it allows students to develop and demonstrate a comprehensive range of skills and abilities beyond their academic capability.

“It is really a programme for each and every student and we are proud of our links and associations with the organisation.”

The forthcoming summer experience includes a week of adventure at an outdoor centre in the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales or Scottish Borders where teens will meet new people and enjoy adventure, fun and freedom.

They will then spend another week developing life skills such as confidence, leadership and communication while staying in a university-style environment.

Following this, they will work with their NCS team to deliver their own community project.

Laura French, recruitment team leader for NCS, said: “KEVI is always so welcoming and accommodating whenever we visit.

“It goes a long way when the school supports our messaging to students and parents.”

There are still limited NCS places left in Northumberland. For more information or to sign up, students or parents should call 0191 2474020 or visit www.ncsnortheast.co.uk