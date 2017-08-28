KEVI GCSEs: student reaction

Students at King Edward VI School in Morpeth have been speaking of their delight at getting good GCSE grades.
A total of 70 pupils (21 per cent of the cohort) received eight or more A*, A and/or equivalent 7 to 9 English and maths grades.
Among this number was Laura Chishti. Her grades made it a double celebration for the family after her older sister, Anna, found out her excellent A-level results the previous week.
Laura achieved an 8 in English literature, 7 in English language, 8 in maths, five A*s and one A. The A-level subjects she will study at KEVI are art, biology, chemistry and psychology.
She said: “I’m really pleased with my grades and I’m thrilled with the A* in Latin as I found it hard at times.
“I’m also very happy with getting the top grades in the science subjects given that I will be studying two of them at A-level.”
Theo Dives, who lives in Stobhill, was another top performer. He was particularly pleased with his A* in further additional sciences and grade 8 in maths.
Sam Ferstenberg achieved the grades he needed to return to KEVI to do A-levels in art graphics, English media, music technology and psychology.
The town centre resident said: “I’m most pleased with getting a 7 in English language and a B in music because I didn’t do so well in the mock exams for those subjects.
“I’m really looking forward to the music technology A-level. I’ve heard the subject is very interesting and the facilities for it at KEVI are pretty amazing.”
Atifa Mahin achieved 7 in maths and five A grades in other subjects. She was also pleased with 6s in the English subjects because she thought she would only get a 4 or a 5 in both.
She added: “I was nervous going to school as it has been a very long time to wait for the results.
“It’s good that I know my grades and I can now look forward to my A-levels.”
Atifa will be studying biology, chemistry, maths and psychology at A-level.
Madeleine Lake received an A in additional science, history and Spanish.
She said she was pleased with how she did overall and she did a bit better than she expected in maths (her grade was a 6).
The 16-year-old added: “My A-level subjects are biology, Spanish, English literature and history. I would say Spanish is my favourite – it’s a very interesting language to learn.”
Atifa and Madeleine, who both live in Stobhill, also thanked their teachers for their support.
