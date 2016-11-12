Kevin takes comedy award

A Morpeth man has been named as one of two comedy sketch writers who will have their work performed at Newcastle’s City Hall.

Kevin Wilkinson, who also won the contest last year, was named alongside Newcastle University student Alison Scurfield, from Northallerton.

Kevin, a business manager, said: “I’m delighted to have won this two years in a row. The whole experience was fantastic from the start, working on my idea and seeing it performed by the Laffalang Gang at the Stand. It was harder second time around to come up with a new idea, but the effort was well worth it.

“I’m even more pleased as my original sketch is in the new Sunday for Sammy DVD too.”

As well as having their sketch performed at the next Sunday for Sammy concert, the pair received the Sketch for Sammy Philip Richardson Comedy Award.

The award is in memory of a young musician who tragically drowned in Whitley Bay in 2013.

Philip Richardson was popular on the open-mic comedy circuit in the region. His love of music and comedy was one of the reasons why his family and friends put on events and donated the proceeds to the Sunday For Sammy Trust following his death.

Well-known comedian Jason Cook, who is a Trustee of The Sunday for Sammy Trust, presented the pair with their certificates.

He said: “It’s great to see fresh, new comedy ideas coming through and I’m sure both sketches will go down well with the Sunday for Sammy audience at the next show in 2018.”

Stars from the show have been spotted in various parts of Newcastle filming adverts for the new DVD, which is out now.

For more see www.sundayforsammy.org