Key Europe official sends reply to group of residents

The Angels for Europe group, made up of residents across Northumberland, has expressed its delight that the European Council president replied to its letter about the members’ dream that ‘against all the odds, Brexit may never actually happen’.

It was sent following a speech by Donald Tusk that included the quotation of the following line of the song Imagine by John Lennon: ‘You may say I’m a dreamer, but I am not the only one.’

He has issued a personal message to the group through his secretariat.

It states: ‘We would like to inform you that the president read your letter and duly noted the engagement of the Angels for Europe, its concerns and action. Sharing dreams can be a strong incentive.’

Group member Pat Fuller, who lives in Morpeth, said: “We so love his comment about sharing dreams.

“He also encouraged us to keep monitoring and raising awareness about the Brexit process. That is exactly what we will be doing.”