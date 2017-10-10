Key issues tackled at county council forum

Landlords and agents from around Northumberland gathered at an annual forum last week.

Nearly 100 landlords attended the event, now in its seventh year, organised by Northumberland County Council and held at Morpeth Rugby Club.

The free event showed those in attendance what services the council can offer, updated them on any new legislation and highlighted any industry issues.

Guest speakers from the Department for Work and Pensions and the National Landlords Association addressed the forum on a range of subjects.

The topics this year included updates on the latest legislation, Universal Credit, fuel poverty and energy efficiency.

There were also a number of traders exhibiting at the forum, including Northumbrian Water, EnviroVent and Jacksons Law.

Northumberland county councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience, said: “It was great to see so many landlords coming together to share best practice and find out more about what the council can offer them.

“By working closely with private landlords, the council can ensure that communities across the county are getting the service they should be receiving.”