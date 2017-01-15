Key planning for wildfire event for county’s landowners

Farmers and landowners in Northumberland are better prepared to deal with the risk of wildfire incidents after an information session hosted by Northumberland Fire Group.

It offered advice to farmers, land managers, landowners and gamekeepers about keeping land and businesses safe.

Speakers from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Northumbrian Water, Northern Powergrid, the Forestry Commission, Natural England, Northumberland National Park and Northumberland County Council provided details on how to plan for wildfires, the impacts and dangers of them and prescribed burning.

For more information about the group, visit firegroup.northumberland.gov.uk