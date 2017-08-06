Key school support role for head and staff

Ponteland High School has been chosen for an important role that involves supporting schools in challenging circumstances and training new teachers.

Kieran McGrane is one of more than 75 headteachers to be appointed as a national leader of education in the latest recruitment round.

National leaders of education, along with staff in their school – appointed as national support schools – use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership capability in other schools in need of assistance.

The type of help given is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of each individual school.

Mr McGrane said: “Being designated as a national support school is testament to the quality of the staff at Ponteland High School and recognises the strengths we have developed over the last few years.

“We are committed to ensuring our students receive the best possible educational experience and are keen to support other schools where we can.”

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has responsibility for the appointment of national leaders of education and the quality of the programme.

Roger Pope, NCTL chairman, said: “I’d like to congratulate Kieran McGrane and Ponteland High School on being appointed as a national leader of education and national support school. They should be very proud of this achievement.

“National leaders of education are at the heart of school improvement. They support other schools and develop the next generation of leaders.”