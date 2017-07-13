Lane closure in town during mains project

Traffic management details in relation to the project to upgrade ageing gas mains in the Market Place area of Morpeth have been announced.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will replace more than 500m of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the town.

The seven-week project, which is due to start on Monday, July 31, has been carefully planned in conjunction with Northumberland County Council.

It will be carried out in three phases and the first involves a single lane closure on Bridge Street for approximately five weeks from July 31 as works progress from St George’s URC Church towards Morpeth Town Hall.

Road users will still be able to access Bridge Street from the A192 via a one-way system, but they will not be able to proceed down Bridge Street.

A signed diversion route via Newgate Street will be in place and access for residents and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.

Phase two is scheduled to begin on September 4 and take one week. The works will begin outside Morpeth Town Hall and continue past the Clock Tower up to the road crossing opposite the Tower Buildings.

To minimise disruption, the team will be working through the night – with temporary four-way traffic lights in place to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic lights will be removed by 5am each morning.

Phase three is scheduled to begin on September 8 and take one week. The works will take place from Tower Buildings to Oldgate Bridge.

No traffic management will be necessary during the final phase of the project.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the works.

On-site signage will advise motorists of what is happening in the area and NGN recently held a community drop-in session where residents could find out more about the project.

For further information about it, call NGN’s customer care team on 0800 0407766, select option three, or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk