Large family homes now available on new Morpeth estate

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North East is inviting families looking for a property with more space to visit its St Andrew’s Garden development, in Morpeth, where its five-bedroom Ashbury home is now available.

Karl Morton, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Research shows that 17 per cent of living space in older style homes often goes to waste, equating to £34,000 of a house worth £200,000 being unused.

“All of our homes are designed to adapt to modern lifestyles, so families can make the most of every inch of space available.”

He added: “From its spacious design and friendly, close-knit St Andrew’s Garden community to the range of financial schemes created to make buying easier, there is so much to love about the Ashbury.”

For more information about the development, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or call 01670 335201.