Launch of guidebook for young tenants

A guidebook aimed at helping first-time housing tenants has been launched.

The Young Tenants’ User Guide has been developed by Northumberland County Council directly with Silx Youth Project, a Blyth-based organisation, based upon their own practical experience of working with young people, and aims to provide information on everything a tenant may need.

Aimed at 18 to 25-year-olds, the guide tackles issues such as finance and how to keep on top of bills, budgeting and saving money on utility bills, and how to claim for benefits they are entitled to.

It also explains what a tenancy agreement is and the importance of understanding what tenants are responsible for and the council as the landlord, including what can happen if those responsibilities are not met.

The idea for the guide came from feedback from young people in the Blyth area who were struggling to manage in social or private rented accommodation.