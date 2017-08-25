Search

Lecture on stride length techniques

Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.
Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.

British Horse Society (BHS) North is holding the Margot Tiffany Memorial Lecture – entitled The Long and the Short of It – at Benridge Riding Centre near Morpeth on Monday from 7pm.

Jane Bartle-Wilson will cover techniques required to develop variation in stride length. Demonstration riders will be used.

BHS members and non-members are invited to this biennial event in memory of the late Margot Tiffany. Tickets are £12 per person.

For more details, call Wendy Suddes on 01388 603960 or email wendy.suddes@bhs.org.uk