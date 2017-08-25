Lecture on stride length techniques

British Horse Society (BHS) North is holding the Margot Tiffany Memorial Lecture – entitled The Long and the Short of It – at Benridge Riding Centre near Morpeth on Monday from 7pm.

Jane Bartle-Wilson will cover techniques required to develop variation in stride length. Demonstration riders will be used.

BHS members and non-members are invited to this biennial event in memory of the late Margot Tiffany. Tickets are £12 per person.

For more details, call Wendy Suddes on 01388 603960 or email wendy.suddes@bhs.org.uk