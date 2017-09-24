Light aircraft emergency in Northumberland

Emergency services were called when a light aircraft had to make an emergency landing in north Northumberland today.
Police, ambulance and fire service were called to the Embleton area at about 5pm.
A Tweet from Northumbria Police reported ‘We’re at a light aircraft collision in Northumberland. Thankfully all ok and no serious injuries.’
The aircraft appears to be in a field with its nose to the ground and a broken propellor.
