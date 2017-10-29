Lighting up the darkness at church service

The All Souls’ service Light in our Darkness will take place inside The Church of St James the Great, pictured, in Copper Chare, Morpeth, tomorrow.

Each year, the Church of England uses November 2 as a time of Commemoration of the Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls’ Day.

The Anglican churches in Morpeth hold a service around this time as an opportunity to remember in a special way those who have died and give thanks for their lives.

This year’s service will start at 6pm on Sunday and everyone is welcome to attend. It will be a sung service of Evensong according to the Book of Common Prayer (1662), followed by an Act of Remembrance.

It will be led by two of the readers in the parish, Harriet Gilfillan and Janet Hedley, and visiting choir Chorus Peregrinus will lead the singing. Light refreshments will be available afterwards.

During the service, the names of those whose funerals have been conducted by the parish in the past 12 months will be read out, together with some others.

Names may be added to the lists. For more details, call 01670 503326 on weekday mornings or email morpeth.parish@btconnect.com