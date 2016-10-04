Lions check out funds in a store bag-pack

Morpeth Lions Club

Generous shoppers at the Asda supermarket in Ashington recently swelled the coffers of Morpeth Lions Club by £376.37.

The cash was raised when club members and their wives offered to pack customers’ shopping bags over a four-hour period.

The store initially became involved with the Lions club by collecting toys from its customers at Christmas.

In turn, the Lions ensured the gifts were distributed to needy children throughout Northumberland by the county council’s Children’s Support Team.

The organising Lion on the day of the bag-pack was Vice-President Margaret Trewick.

She said: “Our club is extremely grateful to the management and staff of Asda for allowing us to raise funds in this way.

“We would also like to pay tribute to its generous customers, who must have felt some trepidation when confronted by a group of men offering to pack their shopping bags.

“Presumably they must be well trained as there were no complaints.”

Morpeth Lions Club is a member of Lions International and aims to provide financial assistance and manpower where it is needed, particularly in the local community of Morpeth.

Its work is funded by donations from the public,and numerous fund-raising activities are organised throughout the year, including street collections, raffles, quiz and casino nights, a Chinese buffet, swimathon and Dickens of a Draw.