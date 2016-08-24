A-level results for King Edward VI School, Morpeth

The following shows the number of A-Level, or equivalent qualification, passes achieved by students at KEVI in this year’s results. An asterisk denotes three or more A* or A grades.
Lucy Adams 3.5, Francesca Adamson 4.5, Arjun Adidam-Venkata 4, Mumina Ahad 4, Sofina Ahad 4, Andrew Allan 3, Jennifer Allan 4, Hannah Allport 3.5, Emily Anderson 3.5, Charlie Aviston 2.5, Shoam Backe 4.5*, Alex Ball 4, Scotty Ballantyne 3, Matthew Barry 3.5, Ellen Baxter 4, Lawrence Beer 2.5, Finlay Belfield 4, Esther Blakey 4*, Amy Bloodworth 4, David Bradburn 4*, Rebecca Bradburn 5*, Celine Bradley 4*, Louise Brett 4.5*, Lydia Brodie 4.5, Alexandra Browell 4*, Daniel Brown 2.5, Eastern Brown 3.5, Hannah Brown 4, Karl Brown 3.5, Ryan Brown 3, Elliot Buchanan 3, Flora Burn 3.5, Eleanor Burnett 3.5, Paul Caisley 4, Stephanie Campbell 4.5, Rachel Chambers 3.5, Lauren Chaplin 3.5, Anna Clark 4, Lucas Clarke 3, Thomas Clough 4, Alfie Comber 4, Kirsty Connell 4.5, Jordan Connolly 4, Mollie Conroy 3, Adam Cowan 4, Thomas Cowan 3, James Currie 3.5, Sarah Cuthbertson 3.
Matthew Davis 3.5, Lucy Davison 4, Richard Dawe 4, Megan Deakin 3, Erin Dent 4.5, Erin Denton 4.5, Jaskeiran Deol 3.5, Ben Dewhirst 3, Ellen Dickie 3.5, Chris Donaghy 3.5, Rachel Donaldson 4, Alex Doyle 4*, Ayleisha Dunn 3.5, Katie Dunn 3.5, Holly Eastlake 3.5, Lauren Eke 4, Hollie Elliott 3.5, Molly Elliott 3, Mark Famelton 4, Gabe Farthing 4.5, Anna Featherstone 4*, David Fielding 3.5, Zoe Fisk 3, Flora Fitzpatrick 4, Megan Forman 3.5, Rich Forsyth 4, Samuel Foster-Beattie 3.5, Fraser Garland 1, Fraser Gascoigne 3.5, Oliver Gascoigne 4, Jamie Geddes 4.5, Kirsten Graham 2, Natasha Gray 5, Jennie Gullon 3.5, Ella Hall-Younger 4.5, Bethany Hardy 4, Rachel Harland 3.5, Elliot Harrison 4, Rachel Harrison 4, Kate Hathaway 4, Sarah Heywood 4, Alex Hodgson 3.5, Charlie Hope 4, Miranda Hornsby 4*, Isabella Howey 3.5, Lucy Hunter 4.5.
Leoni Irvine-Hogg 4.5*, Jake Jackson 4, Isabella Jansen 4, Curtis Jeffrey 3.5, Annie Jessop 4, Charlotte Jewell 3.5, Billy Jobson 4, Angus Johnson 4, Herman Jonas 1.5, Matthew Jordan 4, Simi Kaur 3.5, Keiran Keiller 3, Tom Kirton 3, Rachel Kramer 4*, Elizabeth Labrum 4.5, Chloe Laidlow 4, William Lamb 3, Elisabeth Lamont 4.5, Kirsty Lang 4, Daniel Larby 4*, Sarah Larby 4, Holly Lau 2.5, Victoria Levison 3, Sarah Lewis 4, Louise Lynn 3.5, Melissa Lyn 4, Molly Macdonald 3.5, Nathan Macdonald 4, Heather Martin 4, Holly Mathewson 4, Sophie Maxwell 4.5, Oliver Mayer 4, James McAndrew 4.5, Niamh McCabe 3.5, Holly McDonald 4, Eleyna McGrady 4, Rose McLean 4, Hannah McMahon 4, Frances McNaughton 4, James Miller 4, Rene Mockett 3, Georgina Mole 3.5, Lois Monks 2.5, Catherine Moore 4, Tasha O’Reilly 3.5.
Matthew Pallett 4*, Nina Pandya 4, Ellie Pearson 3, Nathan Pilkington 3.5, Rosie Podbur 4.5, Richard Pringle 4, Beth Railton 4, Joseph Ramshaw 3.5, Nathan Rhodes 3.5, Anna Richardson 4, Owen Rickitt 4.5, Callum Robertson 4, Jason Rogerson 4.5, Natalie Rogerson 4*, Josh Rusby 4, Holly Rushton 4.5, Jessica Sanderson 3, Matthew Saul 3, Kieran Scott 3, Adam Shafiq 4*, Joseph Short 4, Will Shotton 4*, Molly Simm 3.5, Alexander Sleet 4, Harrison Sleet 4, Kimberley Smith 4, Rory Smith 3, Ryan Smith 2, Daniel Snaith 3, Amy Sneddon 3.5, James Sproston 4.5, Bronwen Stewart 3, Benjamin Strong 4, Julia Symons 4.
Joe Tait 3.5, Rosie Tait 4, Gustavo Takiguchi 4, Amy Taylor 3.5, Arran Taylor 2.5, David Taylor 3.5, Abbey Telfer 4.5*, James Templey 3, Jonathan Tetley 4*, Megan Thomas 4.5*, Dominic Thompson 4.5, Harry Thompson 3, Molly Thompson 4, Sarah Thompson 4, Stefan Thomson 4*, Rosie Thorne 3.5, Abigail Toman 4, Ryan Tomlin 4, James Tordoff 4, Jack Truscott 4.5*, Caitlin Tubby 4.5, Lucy Turner 3.5, Rachel Turner 3, Stuart Turner 4, Ollie Underhill 4.5, Alex Vendittelli 4, Ben Wade 3.5, Jason Wakefield 4, Benjamin Walker 3, Callum Walker-Barras 3, Emma Ward 3.5, Oliver Wharf 3.5, Jack White 3.5, Faye Williams 3.5, Joshua Wilson 3, Lucy Winskell 3, Alexander Wragg 4, Alfie Wright 4*, Aggi Yates 4.5, Cara Young 4, Elliott Young 3.5, Harry Young 4.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.