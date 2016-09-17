A supplement for statin users

Recent clinical studies have reported that statin users are at increased risk of developing type II diabetes.

Here Michelle Winspear, from Advanced Nutrition, in Sanderson Arcade, discusses the research, as well as the supplement which could benefit statin users.

People at risk of cardiovascular disease are often advised to reduce their cholesterol levels, and this is usually done by taking statins.

Statins work by inhibiting the enzyme HMG-CoA reductase, which plays a central role in the production of cholesterol.

However, several recent clinical studies have reported that people taking statins are at increased risk of developing type II diabetes.

A recent study found that people with naturally lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol were less likely to develop heart disease, but they were more vulnerable to developing type II diabetes.

Scientists believe that reducing LDL levels by taking statins may have the same effect.

Supplementation with Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) may be of benefit to those taking statin medication.

CoQ10 is a vitamin-like substance, which is required by the body for the normal functioning of all tissues, and those with the highest energy requirements, such as the heart and muscles, are particularly reliant on an adequate supply.

The body’s synthesis of CoQ10 is depleted by ageing, illness and by certain medications, including statins.

Supplementation with CoQ10 can prevent the depletion of CoQ10 levels, which is associated with statins.

CoQ10 supplementation may be beneficial to statin users because clinical studies have shown it to reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve glycemic control.

With regard to statin induced risk of diabetes, studies in animal models have shown that Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) supplementation can reverse the adverse effects of statins.

In the recent clinical study, Q-SYMBIO, which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, supplementation with CoQ10 was reported to reduce the risk of cardiovascular consequences.

For the study, a total of 420 heart failure patients took either three 100mg capsules of Bio-Quinone Q10 per day, or a placebo, for two years.

The results indicated that supplementation with this form of Q10 reduced the risk of cardiac related mortality by 43 per cent.

Experts recommend that patients still continue the use of their statins because the benefits in heart attack prevention are considered to outweigh the possible side effects.

However, CoQ10 does not interfere with the cholesterol lowering work of the statin medications.

As an offer for Morpeth Herald readers, you can buy one, get one half price, on Pharma Nord Q10 products at Advanced Nutrition.

Simply let us know you have read this article to receive your discount.

For nutritional advice, or for more information about Q10, please pop in to see us at Advanced Nutrition.