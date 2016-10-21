Additional plinths installed at cemetery

Urgent works have been carried out at Prestwick Cemetery in the Ponteland area to address a numbers issue.

Extra plinths were recently installed to provide more space for burials in view of the small amount that was available for this purpose.

At a meeting of Ponteland Town Council, Coun Robin Ramsay said the number of plots now in place means there is provision for about another six years.

Work is on-going to try to find a long-term solution for the space issue.

Also at the meeting, members agreed to an environment working party recommendation to provide additional timber signs at the entrances to Ponteland Park that do not already have signs in situ.

The council will also seek to install a finger-post sign at the roadside on the West Road, showing the entrance adjacent to the scout hut. This one will require planning permission.

In addition, the recommendation to provide a seat in memory of Mary Short at Athol House was approved. Funding for the plaque on the seat will come from the Mayor’s Fund.