Advertising board for scheme gets green light

An advertising sign for a housing development in Morpeth was given planning permission, despite concerns raised by the town council.

Situated at The Dell on the outskirts of the town centre, Oakland Park by Story Homes will feature a collection of 39 detached four and five-bedroom homes.

It was given the go-ahead by a planning inspector following an appeal.

A recent application for a free standing non-illuminated advertising board to be positioned adjacent to the A192 highway at the top end of Pottery Bank received an objection from Morpeth Town Council – it said ‘the size of the sign may cause a distraction to drivers on what is a busy junction and road’.

Notable incidents have taken place on the Pottery Bank stretch of road in recent years, including occasions where vehicles going off the road caused major damage to property.

However, county planning officers said its size and scale are acceptable and the sign ‘is set back an acceptable distance from the highway’.