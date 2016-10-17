Ambulance workers honoured

North East Ambulance employees with a combined service of more than 100 years of frontline medicine have been honoured by the Queen.

The Queen’s Medal is given to emergency ambulance staff who have demonstrated good conduct throughout a working period of more than 20 years.

Alan Brown, Bryan Hesp, Clair Allinson, Stephen Tate and Steven Debrikasaan, from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), and former employee John Lough were presented with their awards by the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Margaret Winfield.

Bryan, 56, of Amble, is currently based in Belford and has worked at Alnwick, Broomhill and Ashington. Alan, 54, of Widdrington Station, is based in Rothbury and Steven, 54, of Cornhill-on-Tweed, is based in Wooler.