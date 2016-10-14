Andy part of society’s successful trek team

The regional manager covering the Morpeth branch of Leeds Building Society put on his walking boots in aid of two charities.

Andy Medling and others from the society’s distribution team recently completed a 127-mile walk along the Leeds Liverpool Canal for their latest fund-raiser.

It was an early morning start by the canal at the docks in Liverpool and they finished a couple of afternoons later at Granary Wharf in Leeds. They beat their original fund-raising target of £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the NSPCC to raise £11,500 in total – including £1,000 in matched funding from Leeds Building Society.

Andy said: “We were very pleased to have successfully completed the walk, and delighted to have beaten our fund-raising target for the two charities.

“The trek, whilst on paper less daunting than some of our previous charity challenges, definitely took its toll – with several walking wounded by the end of it.”

Further donations can be made in the society’s Morpeth branch.