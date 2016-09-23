Another successful Ponteland show

This year’s Ponteland Parish Flower Show has been hailed a success.

Categories included flowers, vegetables, cookery, handicrafts and photography and there were quite a few entries from local children.

There was also strong support for the auction of produce after the show. Those in attendance included Ponteland Deputy Mayor Joyce Butcher.

As in previous years, a floral display was put together by Callerton Garden and Flower Club and Ponteland Floral Art Club – this year’s theme was ‘flowers through the ages’.

Show chairman Syd Cowan said: “It was once again a very good event and we think the number of people attending was slightly up on last year. It being a fine day helped.

“The show is important to the community and the people who took part put a lot of effort into their entries.

“Most of the entries in the wood-carving classes were put forward by members of the group that meets at Kirkley Hall.”

On behalf of the committee, he thanked Ponteland Town Council, Cowell’s Garden Centre, Rotary Club of Ponteland, the local public library and Ponteland Girl Guides (who provided refreshments at the event to raise funds for the group), as well as the floral art club and garden and flower club and the businesses that advertised in the show programme, for their generous support and co-operation.