Appeal for service volunteers

Volunteers are being recruited to give their time to the Macmillan Support Service in Northumberland.

Adults from 18 through to retirement age are being sought to give anything from a couple of hours of their time to support people who are going through cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, or those who have been bereaved.

Full training is provided.

Lisa Johnstone, project lead for Macmillan Support Services, said: “Those who volunteer make a vitally important contribution to our service and there are a range of roles available if you or someone you know would like to get involved.

“We are looking for volunteers to offer one-to-one support in bereavement and befriending across the county.

“At local hospitals, we have volunteers who provide emotional support to patients on the oncology and palliative care units and we are looking to increase our volunteers to meet the demand.

“If you can offer a couple of hours per week, there are opportunities to ensure people get the information and support they need during a difficult time in their lives.”

The Macmillan Support Service, which is provided by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, offers access to information and support for adults living with or beyond cancer or a life-limiting condition, and their families and carers. The service is available to anyone aged over 18 in Northumberland.

For more information about the service or the volunteering opportunities available, call the Northumberland team on 01670 855533 or email macmillan.supportnorthumberland@northumbria-healthcare.nhs.uk