Armed Forces Minister issues statement after soldier killed in Northumberland

Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning has issued a statement after a soldier was shot and killed at Otterburn's military training area.

The incident happened last night during a live firing exercise. Mr Penning said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that a soldier from The Royal Regiment of Scotland has died while taking part in a night live-firing exercise at Otterburn training area. My thoughts are with the soldier's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

"The safety of our personnel is our absolute priority and while deaths in training don't happen often, any death is a tragedy. As well as a police investigation, MoD accident investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."

