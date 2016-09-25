Awards nod for Morpeth businesswoman

A Morpeth entrepreneur who runs a business with a £1million-plus turnover, has been short-listed in the female category at the prestigious 2016 bfa HSBC Franchisee Of The Year Awards.

Tricia Craig, 51, co-founded drainage business Metro Rod Newcastle in 1999 and took overall control of the business in 2013 by buying out her business partner. Now branded Metro Rod North East, the business incorporates Sunderland and Middlesbrough and employs 19 staff.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be short-listed for this prestigious award. I believe that together with my team, we provide the very best service possible to our clients.”

All of the bfa HSBC Franchisee Of The Year Awards winners will be named at a black-tie ceremony on Thursday at Birmingham Town Hall.