Be part of charity group’s festive fun

Marie Curie is looking for people to join the fund-raising group in Morpeth just in time for all of its exciting Christmas events and activities.

Whether you bake mince pies, or just enjoy eating them with a well-deserved hot drink after some festive collecting, you will be welcome.

The group raises funds for Marie Curie services, such as the information and support line for those with a terminal illness and their families, in the Northumberland area.

A meeting will be held in November and those in attendance will find out more about its plans for the festive season and into next year.

Katie Searles, community fund-raiser at Marie Curie, said: “We already have some fantastic support in the Morpeth area.

“We are currently looking for a chair and secretary for the group and would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our current chair and secretary, who are stepping down this year.

“Together with the treasurer and other members of the group, last year they raised an incredible £5,000.

“So if you are interested in either of these roles, or would just like to find out more about the group or volunteering in Morpeth, please call me on 0191 2191205 or email katie.searles@mariecurie.org.uk

Forthcoming activities for the group include Morpeth street collections on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 and collections at Heighley Gate Garden Centre on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.