Beauty evening to help dressage star

A Morpeth department store hopes that a fund-raiser for a top para horse rider will be an unbridled success.

Rutherfords of Morpeth is helping Gayle Bloomfield to keep her bid for 2017 glory on track by hosting a special event next month in association with cosmetics brand Clarins.

Women are invited to hoof it to Barluga in Sanderson Arcade, where beauty consultants will share the latest skin care and make-up tips, and there will be special offers on cosmetics.

The store will donate £5 from every ticket sold to Gayle to help her achieve her competition dreams with her horse Lucca.

The inspirational mum-of-two from Seahouses, who has multiple sclerosis, represented Great Britain at this summer’s International Two-Star Para Dressage Championships in Hull.

It costs her £15,000 a year for entry fees, insurance, feed, veterinary bills and travel expenses.

Rutherfords of Morpeth managing director Richard Rutherford said: “Gayle is an inspiration to so many people because she hadn’t allowed her disability to hold her back, and it would be a travesty if she was unable to afford to go to competitions.

“We would like to do our bit to help her and hope our customers will come along and enjoy a lovely evening’s event and help to raise money for a great cause.”

Gayle’s main base for riding is the Pegasus Centre in Tranwell, the home of Morpeth Riding for the Disabled Association.

She said: “I’m over the moon that Rutherfords is doing this fund-raising for me as it will really help.

“It’s not easy competing against the best riders when you are constantly worrying about money and this will help to ease some of the strain.”

Tickets for the event on Monday, October 24, which starts at 6.30pm, cost £20, with £15 redeemable against Clarins products on the night. They are available from Rutherfords.