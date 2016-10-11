Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has raised the extent of Northumberland County Council’s capital borrowing during an inquiry into the financial stability of local authorities.

The Tory is a member of the House of Commons’ Public Accounts Select Committee, which scrutinises Government spending across all departments. Yesterday, members questioned the Permanent Secretary of the Department for Communities and Local Government, Melanie Dawes, during an evidence session in Parliament.

Mrs Trevelyan said: "Northumberland, my council, is concerned about its sustainability because we have a relatively low council-tax base. It relies on my voters in north Northumberland who are reliable council taxpayers, but we cannot really rely in the medium term on an increasing council tax base coming from some of the poorer parts of Northumberland.

"It [the council] has been borrowing heavily… to try to broaden the business base with a view to the business rates filling what it can see will be a substantial gap in the balance of payments. That concerns my taxpayers particularly, because if one of the business decisions goes wrong, they feel they will be the ones who will have to pick up the tab.”

Ms Dawes responded that the 'capital financing costs across local authorities have been broadly stable over the last few years', but that 'any burdens on revenue budgets that are coming from borrowing increasing or from the capital financing costs increasing through some other way' are factored in.

Mrs Trevelyan then asked: "How can north Northumberland residents feel any confidence that the Department will be there with oversight in case the council is making risky decisions with the view of trying to fill what they consider will be a black hole in ongoing funding streams?"

Ms Dawes told the cross-party group of MPs that it is for local councils to make these decisions, with the knowledge that local residents are able to vote either for or against that council. "Fundamentally, the decisions on how to make those decisions are with the local council, and with the ability to vote for that council," she said.

We have approached Northumberland County Council for comment and will update this story with any response when it is received.