Best ever GCSE results for Pont High

Ponteland High School is celebrating its best ever GCSE results this year following a very successful summer series of examinations.

Over half (51 per cent) of its Year 11 cohort achieved five or more A* to B grades, 81 per received A* to C in English language/literature and 86 per cent got an A* to C in maths.

When these two core subjects are combined, 76 per cent were awarded a grade C or better in both English and maths.

In addition, 15 per cent of students achieved nine or more A* or As, 30 per cent received five or more A*s or As and 35 per cent achieved the English Baccalaureate suite of qualifications, which is well above the national average.

These figures are even more impressive given the national decline in the overall proportion of entries achieving A* to C from 69 per cent to 66.9 per cent.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “These results are incredibly pleasing and truly reflect the hard work and effort on the part of our brilliant students and committed staff.

“It is great to see a larger proportion of our students achieving the very highest grades at a time when exam standards are becoming ever tougher.

“I am also very encouraged by the excellence in our key subjects of English and maths.

“Our achievement is the culmination of a few years of hard work. Maximising student outcomes is a high priority for the school and staff have done extremely well in this regard.”