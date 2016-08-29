BEST OF NORTHUMBERLAND: Judges to meet to decide winners

The judges will soon be meeting to decide which community champions will be honoured at this year’s Best of Northumberland awards, after the deadline for entries closed last week.

And the winners will be announced and presented with their prizes during a glitzy ceremony at the Macdonald Linden Hall Country Club, Longhorsley, on the evening of Thursday, September 15.

The annual competition honours unsung community heroes who do amazing things.

Over the last few months, readers have been encouraged to nominate individuals and groups in the county who go above and beyond the call of duty and/or show incredible strength and courage in the face of adversity.

Organised by Northeast Press – publishers of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader – and Tweeddale Press’s Berwick Advertiser, the annual Best of Northumberland awards are a celebration of bravery, determination, commitment and achievement.

We have been looking for people who, in their everyday lives, manage to do something extraordinary for the benefit of themselves and others.

We have had a whole host of nominations across the 13 categories, which recognise a cross-section of local heroes.

The categories are Community Group; Community Champion; Sporting Achievement; Fund-raiser; Child of Achievement; Child of Courage; Green Champion; Role Model; Volunteer; Sports Team; Good Neighbour; Student; and Lifetime Contribution Award.

As part of this, Northumbrian Water is sponsoring the Sporting Achievement award, as well as the Sports Team prize. The company’s external relations manager Maureen Berne said: “We are delighted to support these awards. We have all been gripped by the excellent performances of our sports men and women at the Rio Olympics which will inspire the next generation of Olympians.

“Hydration is an important part of a healthy diet and even more so when taking part in sport. Our tap water is excellent quality, value for money and calorie free – a great sports drink. These awards are special as they mean so much to the people of Northumberland and we wish all the entrants the best of luck.”

The headline sponsor is The Banks Group, which is also sponsoring the Green Champion award. Other sponsors include Northumberland County Council and Northumberland College.