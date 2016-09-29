Bloom joy for range of groups in towns

Individual groups and organisations across Northumberland have been celebrating after receiving Northumbria in Bloom awards.

Morpeth and Ponteland achieved overall gold accolades yet again and there was category success for Heighley Gate, Morpeth Chamber of Trade and Sanderson Arcade.

From left, George Williams (Chamber of Trade), Mike Jeffrey (Northumberland County Council), Medi Parry and Raymond Dixon (Sanderson Arcade), Peter Dawson and Adrian Drake (Heighley Gate).

In addition, there was a gold for the garden at MS Research and Relief Fund’s (MSRRF’s) Benmar House premises in Stobhillgate and Abbeyfields First School was the winner of the Growing Together for Schools section.

Carlisle Park and The Waterford Lodge were given silver gilt and silver respectively.

As for Ponteland, Peel House Apartments, Ponteland Bowling and Tennis Clubs, The Blackbird Inn and Prestwick Business Park achieved gold awards and there was a silver gilt for Prestwick Allotments.

A Ponteland Town Council spokeswoman said: “Thanks to everyone who got involved in Northumbria in Bloom in this special year when the community celebrated the Queen’s 90th birthday.”

The Paul Playford Memorial Garden at MSRRF was established in 2002 and it is maintained by volunteer Peter Dawson, whose wife Judith has Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Mr Dawson started working in the garden in 2012 and he has been the driving force for turning it into a beautiful area.

He said: “The garden at Benmar House is the first thing you see as you approach our premises. It is therefore our calling card.

“Our aims are to keep it fresh for at least nine months of the year, to involve others with designs and experiment with plants and maintenance.”

The garden features a range of flowers and special features this year included scented fence baskets at a perfect height for service users in wheelchairs. Morpeth Town Council and local businesses have supported the garden.