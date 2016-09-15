Bluebell planting in memory of loved mum Sally Allan

Thousands of bluebells are to be planted this weekend in memory of a much-loved mother-of-three whose body was found in a river after going missing at Christmas.

Sally Allan, 59, went missing from her home in Ponteland on Boxing Day last year.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search, before her body was recovered from water near to Riverside Quay at Tyne Dock West in South Shields on February 3.

Mrs Allan’s family – husband Gordon and their children Clive, Claire and David – were touched by the support and help of the public, including the local community in Ponteland.

Now, to give something back to the area, the family will help create a bluebell wood in Ponteland Park as a ‘living legacy’ to Sally.

Gordon has purchased 10,000 bulbs. Planting will be on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Those who knew and loved Sally are invited to come along and help (bring planting equipment), while Waitrose is set to provide refreshments.

Gordon said: “When Sally went missing we had fantastic support from the local community and that support continued through the weeks and months that followed. As a result, we wanted to give something back. I got in touch with Ponteland Town Council and asked if they had any projects that we could help with or donate to. They came back with a list of projects and one that struck a chord was the desire to establish a bluebell wood at Ponteland Park.

“Sally loved bluebells and we searched for them every spring. She used to play in the park as a child and we took our family there. She loved the outdoors and wildlife so this seems an appropriate gesture. It will leave a living legacy of Sally.

“It will give us a place to walk and remember her and I hope people might also plant bulbs for their loved ones.”