Blyth Tall Ship volunteers praised for their efforts

Volunteers at the Blyth Tall Ship Regatta have been thanked for their efforts, which have helped make the festival 'an outstanding success'.

The helpers have included ship, event and technical liaison officers; and hospitality and town hosts. James Stevens, from race organisers Sail Training International, praised their efforts.

The Blyth Tall Ship volunteers.

He said: "Sail Training International travels to ports all over Europe and the volunteers have been up there with the absolute best we have ever seen. They were clearly well briefed and they have been friendly, efficient, positive and incredibly hard working.

"We've been talking to the volunteers and we've heard about the long hours they have put in, the extra personal efforts they have made and the many miles they have walked. The ships, trainees and the visiting public have all said that the volunteers have been amazing.

"They have been great ambassadors, not just for Blyth but also Northumberland, and given the event its heart. They should be very proud of what they have achieved and their contribution to the outstanding success of the event."

Volunteer Melanie Gray, who was in the crew centre, said she was very proud to be part of the event, while fellow helper Liz Finch, who was part of the crew services team, said the festival had attracted 'so many people' and believes it will encourage visitors to come back and explore more of the area.

