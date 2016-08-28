BLYTH TALL SHIPS: Crowds continue to flock to Regatta despite wet start

Crowds are continuing to flock to the Tall Ships Regatta as the landmark event goes into its third day.

Tens of thousands of people have descended on the Port of Blyth to see more than 20 tall ships and a host of activities around the town.

Away from the Tall Ships, queues grow to see the other attractions, including a Royal Navy rescue helicopter. Picture by LJ Sedgwick.

Despite a wet start, which saw the southern park and ride car park closed due to flooding, the number of visitors at the event has grown as the day progresses.

Most have taken advantage of the final opportunity to get on board some of the tall ships, which are due to welcome their crew back on board tomorrow (Monday) ahead of their departure at 2pm.

As well as the tall ships, there are five areas of family-fun filled activities taking part – stretching from Blyth beach to the Market Square in the town centre – with a wide range of food stalls keeping the visitors fed and watered.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive, Port of Blyth said: “The Regatta is in full-swing now and today has been extremely popular with visitors coming from near and far to see the ships and enjoy all the entertainment. It really is an impressive sight.”

The crowds are expected to continue to grow ahead of the third and final firework display, due to take place at 9pm.

