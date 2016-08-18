BLYTH TALL SHIPS: Flowers helping bring splash of colour to Regatta

Gardeners are helping to bring a splash of colour to the streets ahead of the forthcoming North Sea Tall Ships Regatta.

An extra splash of colour has been brought to a circular design featuring a nautical theme planted on the links near the bandstand at Blyth.

Wild flowers that have been planted ahead of the Tall Ships Regatta in Blyth.

The design features a two-masted ship as its centrepiece celebrating Blyth’s very own Tall Ship, the Williams II, and the imminent arrival of a fleet of Tall Ships to the port.

The bed, which is five metres in diameter, features a red and yellow theme to match the colours of the Northumberland county flag.

The colour theme has been repeated across all floral displays in Blyth.

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with the Port of Blyth and Sail Training International, is hosting the prestigious Regatta with Fergusons of Blyth the principal sponsor.

Blyth Town Council has funded the maritime gardening while the gardeners work for the county council’s Neighbourhood Services team.

The design was sent to Kernock Plants in Cornwall with the plants delivered to site, pre-grown in trays.

It took the gardening team four hours to complete the planting of nearly 20,000 plants to create the bed.

Coun Val Tyler, cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture at the county council, said: “These floral displays are a wonderful way to celebrate the Tall Ships coming to Northumberland.

“The designs are ingenious and the Northumberland-themed wildflower displays are a joy to see, providing a bright and beautiful welcome for our residents and the many visitors coming into the town.”

The team has also planted spectacular wildflower displays along Rotary Way and South Newsham Road.

The wildflowers along Rotary way were funded by Blyth Town Council and include a mixture of cornfield annuals including poppy, corn marigold, corn clower, corn chamomile and corn cockle.

Local ward councillor and chair of events at Blyth Town Council, Kath Nisbet: “The gardening team has done a superb job creating these maritime and wildflower beds.

“The Blyth Tall Ship Williams II design is a great floral tribute to the past exploits of our very own local hero, Captain William Smith, and the future plans to recreate his journey of adventure and discovery of Antarctica.”

Martin Lawlor, chief executive, Port of Blyth, said: “There are just three weeks to the Regatta and Blyth is really starting to look the part for welcoming the Tall Ships fleet to the county with street dressing, floral displays, and posters in shop windows – it’s very exciting!”

The Tall Ships Regatta Blyth 2016 takes place over the weekend of August 26 to 29, and features five zones of free family entertainment.