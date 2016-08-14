BLYTH TALL SHIPS: More artwork to go on show for Regatta

Community artwork is to go on display as part of the Tall Ships Regatta.

Local artist Michele Rickitt was inspired to develop a community art project in Blyth.

Teaming up with emerging artists Ann Marie Dalton, Denise Primrose and Jane Sutcliffe, they secured funding from Blyth Town Council and Arts Council England.

The four were all participants on the Future Creatives Enterprise Programme funded by bait, and the programme helped bring the team together and create the project.

The project culminates in an exhibition, “Blyth Community Sails”, in St Cuthbert’s C of E Church, Plessey Road, Blyth, from August 26 to 29.

The exhibition will be open each day from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday there will be a special service from 9.30am to 10.45am.

The artists have been delivering workshops in community groups and centres in Blyth, including Bright Beginnings in Northumberland, the Briardale, and the Buffalo.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a set of three symbolic sails representing the ‘Past, Present, and Future’, which feature the art created during the workshops.

Alongside the sails there will be a display of Portholes created in a textiles workshop held at Weave in Lynemouth.

The team have been working closely with St Cuthbert’s Church, enabling groups that use the Church to produce work for the exhibition including an 11 foot long seascape collage and a flotilla of origami paper boats.

Ann Marie, Denise, and Jane worked with youth groups at the Buffalo Community Centre to create a site-specific art installation for their foyer, which is also going to be on display.

Michele said: “We have been delighted by the enthusiasm of everyone we’ve worked with during the project.

“People who wouldn’t normally take part in arts activities told us how much they have enjoyed the workshops, and that they would participate in more things like this.

“We wanted this project to connect the residents of Blyth to the Tall Ships Regatta using art, and I believe that we have succeeded thanks to the fantastic community engagement we’ve experienced.

“We would like to thank Blyth Town Council and Arts Council England for funding the project.

“We hope that visitors to the Regatta will see what the local community has achieved in just four months.”

• A final call is being made for two unsung heroes to be special guests at the Tall Ships celebrations.

The Commissioner’s Quay Inn at Blyth will be hosting an exclusive party with grandstand viewing of the ships and is looking for two people from the Blyth area who go the extra mile to help others.

You have until Monday, August 15, to send your nominations to Commissioners Quay Competition, News Post Leader, Unit 15, Telford Court, Loansdean, Morpeth NE61 2DB, or email news.leader@jpress.co.uk