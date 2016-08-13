BLYTH TALL SHIPS: New sponsor on board for Regatta

Another key sponsor has come on board for the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta.

Northumbrian Water has been confirmed as one of the highlight sponsors and will provide important logistical support to the event in August.

Up to 30 Tall Ships are expected to gather at Blyth for the Regatta which takes place over the weekend of August 26 to 29, and features five zones of free family entertainment.

The water company, who supply 2.7 million people across the north east with water and waste water services every day, will supply and manage water supplies to the ships and crew.

These supplies will be provided via temporary overland pipework and hydrants, which will be securely installed along Commissioner’s Quay and Dun Cow Quay.

Northumbrian Water’s external relations manager, Maureen Berne, said: “Water is at the heart of the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta, so it is a natural fit that we are supporting the event.

“As well as providing tap water for ships, we will also treat their waste water at our sewage treatment works on Tyneside, and return it safely back to the environment.

“Northumbrian Water plays a key part in looking after the stunning Northumberland coastline by protecting bathing water quality through our wastewater treatment operations.

“We are very proud to sponsor this event. The tourism and economic benefits the Regatta will bring to the region also support our commitment to help the north east thrive.”

Northumbrian Water estimate that they will treat up to 120,000 litres of waste water from the ships during the course of the event.

Coun Val Tyler, cabinet member for arts, leisure and culture at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are delighted to have Northumbrian Water on board as one of our official partners for this water-based event.

“It’s very fitting that Northumbrian Water plays a key part in looking after our stunning Northumberland coastline, working daily to protect our bathing water quality through its waste water treatment operations.

“It is fantastic that this beautiful stretch of our coastline will be showcased regionally, nationally and internationally during this amazing bank holiday weekend.”

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with the Port of Blyth and Sail Training International, is hosting the prestigious North East Tall Ships Regatta with Fergusons of Blyth confirmed as the Principal Sponsor.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive, Port of Blyth, said: “The support of Northumbrian Water as one of our event sponsors is invaluable. They will be providing an important service to the ships and crews and the fact that they will do this in a way that’s sustainable and non-harmful to the local environment is hugely important.”

Northumbrian Water’s leisure team will be in Ridley Park during the event.