BLYTH TALL SHIPS: Powering up more support for Regatta

Another company has signed up to offer support to the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta, due to be held in Blyth at the end of the month.

EDF Energy Renewables has recently started construction work on a new offshore wind farm to be located around 6km off the Blyth coast, connecting to a new substation being built on the site of the former Blyth Power Station.

Work has already begun on the new substation and marine surveys are being carried out at sea ahead of construction work starting next year on the installation of the project’s five offshore wind turbines.

Matthieu Hue, chief executive of EDF Energy Renewables, said: “We are aware of Blyth’s rich maritime history and we are delighted to support the visit of the Tall Ships.

“The new Blyth offshore wind farm is an important development for us and wherever we operate we always try to be a strong partner for the local economy and to support local communities.

“I am sure this will be a spectacular and memorable event and it provides a great opportunity for us to mark the start of our project and our involvement in the local area.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic time during the festival.”

The Blyth offshore wind farm will be EDF Energy Renewables’ second offshore wind farm following the Teesside project off the north east coast at Redcar.

Marcel Sunier, project director for the Blyth Offshore Wind Farm, said: “The Port of Blyth will be used during the commissioning of the wind farm and for operations and maintenance activities when complete.

“I am sure the visit of the Tall Ships will be a special celebration and something that we are delighted to be associated with.”

When operational, the Blyth offshore wind farm will provide enough low carbon electricity to meet the annual needs of around 33,000 homes.

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with the Port of Blyth and Sail Training International, is hosting the prestigious Regatta with Fergusons of Blyth confirmed as the Principal Sponsor.

Coun Val Tyler, Cabinet member for Arts, Leisure and Culture at Northumberland County Council, said: “The Tall Ships rely on wind power for most of their energy and the renewables industry is an increasingly important part of our Northumberland economy.

“We are delighted to have EDF Energy Renewables as a sponsor for the Regatta.”

At its peak there will be around 200 people working on the Blyth offshore wind farm and the project will incorporate a number of new and innovative construction features.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive, Port of Blyth, said: “We are delighted to be supporting EDF Energy Renewables in the development of Blyth Offshore Wind Farm and look forward to being partners with them for decades to come.

“EDF ER sponsoring the Tall Ships Regatta is great news and will only enhance this major event.”

The Tall Ships Regatta Blyth 2016 takes place over the weekend of August 26 to 29, and features five zones of free family entertainment.