Body found in search for missing Northumberland man

The body of a Northumberland man who was reported missing at the weekend has been found.

At 2.30pm yesterday, police and fire and rescue services uncovered a body as part of a search operation in the Blaydon area.

Craig Smith.

It has since been identified as that of Craig Smith, who was 44 and from Ponteland.

He was last seen near to Blaydon Rugby Club at around 11pm on Friday, September 30.

Mr Smith’s next of kin have been informed.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “A report has been prepared for the coroner. Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this very sad time.”