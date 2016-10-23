Breakfast event raises awareness of carers

Northumberland based not-for-profit business networking organisation NorthEastBiz hosted its own Britain’s Best Breakfast event to raise awareness of unpaid carers in the county and across the UK.

This was also part of its activities, in conjunction with Barclays Business, to support Carers Northumberland.

The charity is one of the Carers Trust’s locally-based network partners. The trust and its network partners provide emotional support, hands-on practical help and access to advice and training, among other services, to unpaid carers.

Dan Bond from NorthEastBiz said: “Our support recognises the hard work that unpaid carers undertake every single day.

“At our event, which took place at Riverside Lodge in High Stanners, Morpeth, we served breakfast and heard from inspirational speakers such as author, ironman and business coach Pete Wilkinson.

“We are also grateful for the support of Northumbria Print and Distribution.”

There are currently more than 37,000 unpaid carers in Northumberland.

Carers Northumberland chief executive Sharon Spurling said: “For many carers, morning is the most difficult time of the day and they often have to skip breakfast because they simply don’t have time for it.

“This is why we’re grateful that NorthEastBiz hosted the breakfast event. It’s a great way to raise money and also awareness of unpaid carers missing out on what is the most important meal of the day.”

There is still time to support the Carers Trust’s Britain’s Best Breakfast campaign – text CARE16 to 70070 and donate £3 to Carers Northumberland.