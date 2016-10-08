Businesses make a meal of recognising the unpaid carers

Recognition and support is being served up to Northumberland carers at a special breakfast next week.

NorthEastBiz is organising a Britain’s Best (BIG) Breakfast event at the Riverside Lodge in Morpeth on Tuesday as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the UK’s seven million unpaid carers.

The event will be held in support of Carers Northumberland, which is one of the national charity Carers Trust’s local network partners, providing practical help, emotional support, advice, training and opportunities to the county’s unpaid carers.

Dan Bond, from NorthEastBiz, said: “NorthEastBiz, in conjunction with Barclays Business, has been supporting Carers Northumberland for the last two years.

“We are celebrating the hard work that unpaid carers undertake every single day.”

As well as serving breakfast, the event will feature a number of speakers, including author and Ironman Pete Wilkinson.

It is supported by Northumbrian Print and Distribution.

Sharon Spurling, of Carers Northumberland, said: “For many carers, the morning is the most difficult time of the day and they often have to skip breakfast because they simply don’t have time for it.

“That’s why we’re grateful that NorthEastBiz is hosting breakfast.

“It’s a great way to raise money and also raises awareness of unpaid carers missing out on what is the most important meal of the day.”

There are currently more than 37,000 unpaid carers in Northumberland, helping friends or family members through illness, disability, mental health issues or addiction.

Anyone wishing to support the Britain’s Best Breakfast campaign can text CARE16 to 70070 to donate £3 to Carers Northumberland.