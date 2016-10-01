Calendar captures the scene

Make a date with the spectacular countryside and coastline of Northumberland with our 2017 calendar.

Some of the county’s best-loved views have been captured by staff photographer Jane Coltman to take you through the coming 12 months.

November: Bothal War Memorial

The year kicks off with a picture of the Percy Hunt outside Alnwick Castle for the traditional New Year’s Day meet.

Beautiful shots of the village of Harbottle, waves crashing over Amble Pier, springtime at Belsay Hall, blossom in Morpeth, mighty Cheviot, picturesque Ford and the golden sands of Beadnell Bay lead us through to autumn and winter, where we find Howick Hall, Norham Castle and the war memorial at Bothal.

The year rounds off with a stunning light display at the Alnwick Garden in December.

The calendar’s cover photo is lovely Bamburgh village in the spring, complete with yellow daffodils.

April: Belsay Hall

The Northumberland 2017 Calendar £4.50. It is produced by Johnston Press North East, publisher of the Morpeth Herald, and Tweeddale Press Group, publishers of the Berwick Advertiser.

It will be available at shops around the area, including Mackay, Bridge Street, Morpeth; Gordon Carr News, New Market, Morpeth; Beaumont News, Abbey Meadows, Morpeth; Youngs, Newburgh Street, Amble; and Hadston News, The Precinct, Hadston.

March: Waves crash over Amble pier.