Celebrating those who put Heart in Morpeth

No fewer than 23 businesses and individuals are in the running for accolades at the town’s inaugural awards evening to celebrate the very best of business in Morpeth.

The Heart of Morpeth 2016 Business Awards have drawn a great response from businesses of all shapes and sizes keen to demonstrate what a terrific retail, commercial and leisure offer they are providing in the centre of town.

Entries were received for retailers, service and professional sector businesses, cafes, take-away and restaurant owners for the awards, which have been organised and supported by Morpeth Town Team, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, Morpeth Town Council and Sanderson Arcade.

The awards will be presented at a gala evening at the Riverside Lodge in Morpeth on Wednesday, October 19, starting at 7pm. Tickets are available from Lumley House, in Sanderson Arcade, for £20 a head, which includes a three-course meal.

There’s also still a chance to nominate entries for the Retailer/Business of the Year Award (sponsored by Taylor Wimpey) which will be chosen by public vote. Nominations can be for a shop, café, restaurant, take-away, pub, service provider such as solicitors and accountants, and leisure providers including gyms and fitness-studios.

Entries can be made by completing an awards form or by going on to www.moreinmorpeth.co.uk to vote. Entries must be received by noon on Wednesday, October 12.

One other winner has already been named – Oldgate’s Chocolate Gallery, which was judged to have presented the best window display to welcome back the victorious Morpeth FC team after it won the FA Vase at Wembley in May.

The full shortlist is:

Business Manager of the Year (sponsored by Inside Morpeth and ThruYor Door Deliveries)

Laura Anderson (Laura Anderson Hair & Beauty), Mary Lee (Crew Clothing Company), Erin Goose (The Body Shop), Chelsea Johnson (Clarks), Sarah Jane Kennedy-Robson (MorpethTIC/Chantry), Sharon Latimer (Hobbs) and Michelle Heron (JoJoMamanBebe).

Young Achiever of the Year (sponsored by WCRS)

Chelsea Johnson (Clarks), Chelsea Burdis (The Body Shop) and Mitchael Dear (Morpeth Computers).

Customer Service Team of the Year (sponsored by The Flag Man)

Central Bean, Monsoon, Rutherfords, Carr & Co Solicitors, The Body Shop, Cube Cafe, Morpeth TIC/Chantry, Peppermint Tea Rooms, Hobbs, Laura Anderson Hair & Beauty, Morpeth Computers, Crew Clothing Company.

Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Global Radio)

Morpeth Tandoori, The Morpeth Larder, The Pudding Parlour, Café des Amis, Ampersand, Cube Café, Peppermint Tea Rooms.

Community Engagement Project Award (sponsored by Beach Design)

Morpeth TIC/Chantry, Dalls (Packhorse Yard), Peppermint Tea Rooms, Greater Morpeth Development Trust and Morpeth Tandoori.

Emily Wilding Davison Award (sponsored by Geoffrey Davison and Emily Inspires!)

Sarah Taylor (Peppermint Tea Rooms), Laura Anderson (Laura Anderson Hair & Beauty), Gillian McCowie (Ampersand), Josie Donaldson (The Complimentary Therapy Clinic) and Layla Welsh (French Grey Tales).

Jacky Beesley, who chairs Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, said: “The organising partners are delighted at the response to the idea of holding these awards.

“Businesses from one-man-and-woman-bands to local branches of national retailers were nominated and it proved an extremely tough and lengthy process to come up with a short-list of potential winners.

“What all the judges were struck by was not only the quality and comprehensiveness of the nominations, but the fact that they once again demonstrated beyond all doubt what a great place Morpeth is to shop, do business, or relax and enjoy yourself.

“The offer all our businesses provide for shoppers and customers whether they are local residents or visitors to our town, is second-to-none and I can’t wait to congratulate all the winners as well as everyone entered for an award because in my book they really are all winners.”