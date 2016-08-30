Challenge in hills will help rescue team

The 35th Cheviots Challenge, a fund-raising event in aid of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT), will take place at the start of next month.

The event, on Saturday, September 3, starts and finishes at the Rose & Thistle Inn, Alwinton, and is designed as a personal challenge that is accessible to all with a good level of fitness.

NNPMRT members will be in strategic places along the routes to provide encouragement and light refreshments and ensure the safe running of the event.

It costs £20 to enter and there is a choice of two routes – the Terry Lynn long route is about 23 miles long and includes more than 3,500 feet of climbing, while the Eileen Lynn short route is about 18 miles long and features more than 2,600 feet of climbing.

On the day of the event, you will receive a route card and a photocopied map giving details of the route.

Checkpoints along the route must be visited before the closing time shown on the route card. They can provide first aid and one or more will provide refreshments.

Participants completing the event between 8am and 8pm will be awarded, upon presentation of a completed route card, a certificate and souvenir mug.

The closing date for online entries is Wednesday. If you miss this deadline, it is possible to turn up and enter on the day.

NNPMRT provides a search and rescue service in an operational area of 2,159 square miles, which includes the whole of Northumberland. The Cheviots Challenge raises about £3,000 of the £20,000 needed each year to keep the team operational.

For more information or to enter, visit http://nnpmrt.org/news-events/cheviots-challenge-2016_main-page/