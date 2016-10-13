Chance to plant bulbs that will help brighten up village

A group bulb planting will take place in Pegswood on Saturday after the parish council received a donation of 250 bulbs from the team at Heighley Gate Nursery and Garden Centre.

Youngsters from the beavers and Pegswood First School will be helping and refreshments are being provided by the Pegswood with Bothal WI.

Pegswood Parish Council has been in dialogue with Colm O’Keefe from Heighley Gate about the new village planters, recently put in by the parish, and the idea of donating bulbs was raised.

Those who would like to help out are asked to go to the meeting point – one of the grassed areas at the bottom of Whitefield Crescent – at 9.45am.

It is also an opportunity to ask questions or raise issues with the parish councillors that will be present.

Coun Mark Rochester said: “The bulb planting is an easy way to brighten up the village and this support from Colm and the team at Heighley Gate is very welcome indeed.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible this Saturday morning.”