Coffee mornings will raise useful funds in aid of cancer cause

A group of customers at the Marks & Spencer (M&S) store in Morpeth are being urged to go along tomorrow in order to further benefit a cancer charity.

The cafe will be among thousands of places across the country hosting a Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning.

A percentage of the sales of certain food and drink and homeware items throughout September are going to the good cause and tomorrow, every customer who has an M&S Sparks Loyalty Card and has selected Macmillan as their chosen charity will be granted a double donation – from 1p to 2p – on each transaction.

The money raised by M&S helps to support those affected by cancer and fund vital posts in local communities.

Other public coffee mornings for the charity tomorrow include one at St George’s United Reformed Church in Morpeth (10am start), St Helen’s Church in Longhorsley (10am start) and Netherwitton Village Hall (10.30am start).