Construction work starts on community centre

The construction phase of a major overhaul of Druridge Bay Community Centre has started.

Northumberland County Council has appointed Compass Developments to deliver the construction phase of a £550,000 revamp, which aims to create a modern, multi-purpose facility for residents.

It will involve the construction of a two-storey extension, creating a community gym with state-of-the-art equipment on the ground floor and a first floor dedicated to the area’s thriving boxing club.

Refurbishment works have already taken place at the centre, which has been revitalised on the inside, and phase two is expected to take around 18 weeks to complete. Coun Scott Dickinson told East Chevington Parish Council earlier this month: “The contractors have arrived and the various sections have been sectioned off and a progress meeting will be taking place.”

He also told members that work is taking place at the former Druridge Bay Middle School site, to clear what was the car park.